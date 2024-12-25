Left Menu

India's Martina Devi clinches silver at Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships

Indian lifter Martina Devi clinched a silver medal in the womens junior 87kg category at the Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.The 18-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 225kg 96kg129kg to finish second in the three-lifter field.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 25-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 17:43 IST
India's Martina Devi clinches silver at Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Indian lifter Martina Devi clinched a silver medal in the women's junior +87kg category at the Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 225kg (96kg+129kg) to finish second in the three-lifter field. She also won a silver medal for her clean and jerk effort and a bronze for her snatch.

The performance was, however, far from Devi's personal best. The teenager had lifted a national junior record-breaking 101kg in snatch and 136kg in clean and jerk at the junior world championships earlier this year.

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental, World Cups and World Championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024