Anna University girl student 'sexually assaulted', biryani seller held

An Anna University girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted and a 37-year old man, who sells biryani on the pavement, has been arrested for the crime, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a student of the varsity's College of Engineering, Guindy in her complaint said that while she was speaking to her male friend on December 23, 2024 at about 8 pm, behind a building on the college campus, they were intimidated by an unknown person, who sexually assaulted her.

She lodged the complaint with the Kotturpuram All Women's Police Station and a case was duly registered, 4 special teams were constituted, and a probe was on, Greater Chennai city police statement said.

''During investigation, based on scientific evidence, Gnanasekaran of Kottur (a neighbourhood near the college) has been arrested for this crime. The suspect has given a confessional statement. He is doing business by running a biryani shop on the pavement.'' Further, the police said they were probing whether he had been involved in other crimes. Investigation continued with the cooperation of the varsity's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

''On the university campus, CCTV cameras have been installed and security officials have been appointed.'' Police said appropriate action will be taken to enhance security for the students following consultations with university officials and that a 'joint security review,' will be undertaken. Anna University Registrar, J Prakash, said the varsity was extending full cooperation to the police in its investigation and the ICC also had commenced an inquiry. ''The university administration is extending full cooperation for the police investigation,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the SFI and AIDWA staged a protest in front of the state-run varsity campus seeking action. According to one of the protesters, the student was allegedly sexually assaulted ''inside the campus by two outsiders.'' The incident has also triggered strong political reactions. AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and said it was ''shameful'' that the barbarity happened and that too in the reputed varsity premises. The leader of the opposition said the incident showed that the law and order situation had deteriorated further. He strongly condemned the DMK government, alleging women had no safety in educational institutions and workplaces.

The perpetrators of the crime must be arrested and highest punishment must be ensured for them by the government. Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan hit out at the opposition for their attempt to ''politicise'' the incident. ''Swift action is being taken. The offenders will be brought to justice,'' Cheziaan said. The action to be taken at the level of the university, will be decided, to prevent such incidents, the Minister added.

DMK spokesperson A Saravanan said the incident was very unfortunate and it should not have happened. The police have swiftly acted, an FIR has been registered and the culprits will be brought to justice, he expressed confidence. ''There should be no political arguments...let us not confuse these crimes with the law and order situation,'' he told PTI Videos. The ruling party's allies, the CPI and CPI(M) condemned the sexual assault and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits. The Marxist party urged the government to take appropriate steps to take on the anti-social elements and ensure safety for women in educational institutions and hostels. Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also expressed shock and said the victim and another student were very much inside the campus when the incident happened. Alleging that CCTVs were not functioning at that time, he said the crime showed the ''current status of law and order, the administration in Tamil Nadu.'' PMK founder leader S Ramadoss alleged that no one, other than offenders, had safety under the DMK's Dravidian model regime. ''The people are witnessing all that are happening. People will give appropriate punishment to the DMK government at the right time.''

