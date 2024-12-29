Heartfulness Headquarters Inspires Telangana CM's Vision for Educational Upliftment

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a significant visit to Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Heartfulness headquarters located on the outskirts of the city, on Sunday.

Highlighting the positive impact of the institute's soft skills training for children, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to integrate such educational methods into governmental and residential educational systems.

During his visit, Reddy engaged with Kamlesh D Patel, known as Daaji, Heartfulness' guide and leader of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Reddy's tour included an exploration of a thriving rainforest and a tissue-culture lab, with the visit underscoring Heartfulness' commitment to sustainability, empowerment, and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)