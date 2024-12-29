Left Menu

Heartfulness Headquarters Inspires Telangana CM's Vision for Educational Upliftment

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy visited Heartfulness HQ at Kanha Shanti Vanam, exploring meditative practices and educational initiatives. He advocated for skill integration in government schools and discussed sustainability and empowerment with guide Kamlesh D Patel. Reddy also toured a vibrant rainforest and tissue-culture lab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:02 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a significant visit to Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Heartfulness headquarters located on the outskirts of the city, on Sunday.

Highlighting the positive impact of the institute's soft skills training for children, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to integrate such educational methods into governmental and residential educational systems.

During his visit, Reddy engaged with Kamlesh D Patel, known as Daaji, Heartfulness' guide and leader of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Reddy's tour included an exploration of a thriving rainforest and a tissue-culture lab, with the visit underscoring Heartfulness' commitment to sustainability, empowerment, and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

