Heartfulness Headquarters Inspires Telangana CM's Vision for Educational Upliftment
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy visited Heartfulness HQ at Kanha Shanti Vanam, exploring meditative practices and educational initiatives. He advocated for skill integration in government schools and discussed sustainability and empowerment with guide Kamlesh D Patel. Reddy also toured a vibrant rainforest and tissue-culture lab.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a significant visit to Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Heartfulness headquarters located on the outskirts of the city, on Sunday.
Highlighting the positive impact of the institute's soft skills training for children, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to integrate such educational methods into governmental and residential educational systems.
During his visit, Reddy engaged with Kamlesh D Patel, known as Daaji, Heartfulness' guide and leader of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Reddy's tour included an exploration of a thriving rainforest and a tissue-culture lab, with the visit underscoring Heartfulness' commitment to sustainability, empowerment, and education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IDB and Brazil Partner to Revitalize 10,000 km of Railways, Enhance Sustainability and Regional Connectivity
Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture: UPL-SAS's Innovative Strategy for Sustainability
UAE Champions Global Efforts to Combat Desertification and Boost Sustainability at COP16
Save Earth Mission: Revolutionizing Sustainability for a Net-Zero Future
Innovation and Sustainability Shine at India Aerosols Expo 2025