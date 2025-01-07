Stalemate Over Admission Policy Sparks Tension Between Delhi University and St. Stephen's College

Efforts to reconcile admission policy disputes between Delhi University (DU) and St. Stephen's College remain stalled as no meetings have been convened by the appointed committee, a member stated on Tuesday.

St. Stephen's previously rejected applications of several single girl child candidates despite directives to admit beyond capacity. This led to legal challenges and eventual admissions following a Supreme Court order.

Despite a panel being established by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, no official directives have initiated the necessary dialogue. With upcoming elections, the prospect of resolving these policy issues seems increasingly distant.

(With inputs from agencies.)