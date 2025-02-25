Committee Formed to Address Absentee MPs: High Court Informed

The Punjab and Haryana High Court announced the establishment of a committee to examine the requests for leave by members of the House, including Amritpal Singh. This move aims to address concerns regarding MPs potentially losing their seats due to extended absences.

Former Tripura CM and current West Tripura MP, Biplab Kumar Deb, heads the committee formed on February 24 by the Lok Sabha Speaker. Its 14 other members represent various political parties, including BJP, SP, Trinamool, Congress, CPI-M, TDP, and JMM.

Singh's petition highlights his preventive detention's impediment in attending House sessions, risking his constituency's representation. The court, yet to hear detailed arguments from Singh's counsel, adjourned the matter for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)