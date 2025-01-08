Escalating Threats: Bomb Scares at Delhi Educational Institutes

On Wednesday, two prominent educational institutions in Delhi were at the center of a bomb scare, as they received threatening emails alerting them to explosive devices allegedly planted on their premises, according to Delhi Fire Services.

Authorities swiftly acted on the threats aimed at Lady Shri Ram College and Tagore International School in East Kailash. According to police, emergency teams, including a bomb disposal squad and dog unit, were deployed, but no suspicious items were discovered.

The investigation continues as police attempt to trace the origin of the alarming messages warning of powerful blasts, which, although unfounded, echo past hoaxes that have pervaded the city's educational landscape.

