IIT Abu Dhabi to Introduce Chemical Engineering BTech Program in 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Abu Dhabi, has announced plans to launch a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) program in Chemical Engineering during the 2025-26 academic session. This will be the third undergraduate course offered by the institution, as per the officials.

Since its establishment in January 2024, IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi has introduced several programs including an M.Tech in Energy Transition and Sustainability, two BTech courses in Computer Science and Engineering, and Energy Engineering, as well as a PhD in Energy and Sustainability. The institution aims to meet the global technology landscape's evolving needs.

Admissions for the upcoming programs will be conducted through JEE-Advanced 2025 and the Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) 2025. The CAET involves a standardized pen-and-paper test held in various locations, aiming to foster diversity and excellence among candidates, including UAE nationals and international students.

