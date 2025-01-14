IIT Abu Dhabi to Introduce Chemical Engineering BTech Program in 2025
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Abu Dhabi plans to launch a new Bachelor of Technology (BTech) program in Chemical Engineering in the 2025-26 academic session. Admissions will be based on JEE-Advanced and the Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET), enhancing diversity and excellence across the student body.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Abu Dhabi, has announced plans to launch a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) program in Chemical Engineering during the 2025-26 academic session. This will be the third undergraduate course offered by the institution, as per the officials.
Since its establishment in January 2024, IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi has introduced several programs including an M.Tech in Energy Transition and Sustainability, two BTech courses in Computer Science and Engineering, and Energy Engineering, as well as a PhD in Energy and Sustainability. The institution aims to meet the global technology landscape's evolving needs.
Admissions for the upcoming programs will be conducted through JEE-Advanced 2025 and the Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) 2025. The CAET involves a standardized pen-and-paper test held in various locations, aiming to foster diversity and excellence among candidates, including UAE nationals and international students.
(With inputs from agencies.)