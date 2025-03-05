Left Menu

Revolutionizing Admissions: Delhi's Transparent EWS & DG Lottery

The Delhi government conducted the first computerized lottery for EWS and DG category school admissions, ensuring transparency. With increased income limits, over 1,00,000 applications were filed for limited seats in nursery, KG, and class 1. The transparent process aims to provide quality education to underprivileged children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:56 IST
Delhi has made a breakthrough in school admissions, implementing its first computerized lottery for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories, covering 42,000 seats. The initiative, guided by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to bring fairness and transparency to the process.

Education Minister Ashish Sood disclosed that previous admission procedures suffered from transparency issues. By increasing EWS income limits from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh this year, the government has widened education access, allowing more underprivileged children to benefit.

With over 1,00,000 applications for limited entry-level class seats, the draw was conducted with minimal interference, ensuring integrity. Successful applicants receive a message for document verification at the Directorate of Education, which plays a pivotal role in approving admissions without discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

