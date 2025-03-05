Revolutionizing Admissions: Delhi's Transparent EWS & DG Lottery

Delhi has made a breakthrough in school admissions, implementing its first computerized lottery for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories, covering 42,000 seats. The initiative, guided by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to bring fairness and transparency to the process.

Education Minister Ashish Sood disclosed that previous admission procedures suffered from transparency issues. By increasing EWS income limits from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh this year, the government has widened education access, allowing more underprivileged children to benefit.

With over 1,00,000 applications for limited entry-level class seats, the draw was conducted with minimal interference, ensuring integrity. Successful applicants receive a message for document verification at the Directorate of Education, which plays a pivotal role in approving admissions without discrimination.

