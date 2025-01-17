Left Menu

Violence in Classroom: Teacher Attacked with Axe in Madhya Pradesh

A teacher in Madhya Pradesh was assaulted with an axe allegedly over a land dispute. Guest teacher Ramesh Pawar suffered head injuries after being attacked by Sanjay Morya, who escaped but was caught later. The incident stems from a conflict over school land ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:27 IST
teacher
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in a classroom in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, as a teacher was brutally attacked with an axe.

The incident occurred around 4 PM in Chundipura village, leaving 47-year-old guest teacher Ramesh Pawar with head injuries. His attacker, Sanjay Morya, fled the scene as alarmed students raised an outcry. Morya was apprehended later by police.

Pawar's family alleges the attack was due to a dispute over school land. Morya, the accused, claims ownership of the land on which the school stands, and aimed to intimidate teachers and students into leaving, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

