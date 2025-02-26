Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Odisha

A severe land dispute in Odisha's Bhadrak district escalated into violence, leading to the death of Abani Nayak and injuring three members of the opposing family. The confrontation between the Nayak families arose in Chhatrapada village. An investigation is underway following a complaint filed by the deceased's wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:49 IST
Tragic Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute over land in Odisha's Bhadrak district tragicly ended with the death of one individual and left three others critically injured.

The violent incident occurred in Chhatrapada village amid brewing tension between the families of Abani Nayak and Amulya Nayak.

Police say an argument rapidly escalated into violence, resulting in the alleged killing of Abani Nayak by members of the opposing family. In retaliation, three individuals from Amulya's family suffered severe injuries. Law enforcement initiated an investigation after Abani's widow filed a formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

