Tragic Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Odisha

A dispute over land in Odisha's Bhadrak district tragicly ended with the death of one individual and left three others critically injured.

The violent incident occurred in Chhatrapada village amid brewing tension between the families of Abani Nayak and Amulya Nayak.

Police say an argument rapidly escalated into violence, resulting in the alleged killing of Abani Nayak by members of the opposing family. In retaliation, three individuals from Amulya's family suffered severe injuries. Law enforcement initiated an investigation after Abani's widow filed a formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)