Left Menu

Chandigarh University Lucknow: A Hub for AI-Augmented Education

Chandigarh University Lucknow has been recognized by the University Grants Commission, allowing it to offer 43 futuristic AI-augmented undergraduate and postgraduate courses beginning the 2025-26 academic year. The university aims to align with India's AI expansion goals, offering innovative multidisciplinary education integrated with artificial intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:19 IST
Chandigarh University Lucknow: A Hub for AI-Augmented Education
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh University Lucknow has received the go-ahead from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to commence ambitious new academic programs. Formal recognition was bestowed upon the university on January 24, 2025, classifying it as a state public institution under the UGC Act of 1956.

With this recognition, the institution is set to offer 43 AI-augmented undergraduate and postgraduate courses beginning in the 2025-26 academic year, spanning across various fields such as engineering, management, health sciences, and legal studies. This initiative is aligned with the broader objective of making India a global hub for Artificial Intelligence.

Underpinning this educational evolution is the Chandigarh University's commitment to providing multidisciplinary education that transcends traditional STEM fields. Aspiring students will engage in innovative programs designed to cultivate expertise in AI and emerging technologies, fundamentally reshaping the landscape of higher education in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025