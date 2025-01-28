Chandigarh University Lucknow: A Hub for AI-Augmented Education

Chandigarh University Lucknow has received the go-ahead from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to commence ambitious new academic programs. Formal recognition was bestowed upon the university on January 24, 2025, classifying it as a state public institution under the UGC Act of 1956.

With this recognition, the institution is set to offer 43 AI-augmented undergraduate and postgraduate courses beginning in the 2025-26 academic year, spanning across various fields such as engineering, management, health sciences, and legal studies. This initiative is aligned with the broader objective of making India a global hub for Artificial Intelligence.

Underpinning this educational evolution is the Chandigarh University's commitment to providing multidisciplinary education that transcends traditional STEM fields. Aspiring students will engage in innovative programs designed to cultivate expertise in AI and emerging technologies, fundamentally reshaping the landscape of higher education in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)