Left Menu

Trump's Executive Orders Shake Up Education with School Choice and Curriculum Overhaul

President Trump has signed two significant executive orders impacting the U.S. education system. The first order emphasizes school choice, while the second targets the exclusion of so-called 'anti-American' ideologies from curricula. Critics argue this could undermine public education and limit discussions on race and gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 06:13 IST
Trump's Executive Orders Shake Up Education with School Choice and Curriculum Overhaul

President Donald Trump enacted two executive orders aimed at reshaping U.S. education, prioritizing parental choice and restricting perceived 'anti-American' curriculum content.

The first directive instructs the Department of Education to support initiatives that empower parental choice in school selection, aligning with conservative calls for educational reform.

The second order seeks to prohibit Federal funds use for curricula addressing 'gender ideology,' sparking concerns over potential limitations on educational discussions about race and equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025