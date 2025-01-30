Trump's Executive Orders Shake Up Education with School Choice and Curriculum Overhaul
President Trump has signed two significant executive orders impacting the U.S. education system. The first order emphasizes school choice, while the second targets the exclusion of so-called 'anti-American' ideologies from curricula. Critics argue this could undermine public education and limit discussions on race and gender equality.
The first directive instructs the Department of Education to support initiatives that empower parental choice in school selection, aligning with conservative calls for educational reform.
The second order seeks to prohibit Federal funds use for curricula addressing 'gender ideology,' sparking concerns over potential limitations on educational discussions about race and equity.
