Trump's Executive Orders Shake Up Education with School Choice and Curriculum Overhaul

President Donald Trump enacted two executive orders aimed at reshaping U.S. education, prioritizing parental choice and restricting perceived 'anti-American' curriculum content.

The first directive instructs the Department of Education to support initiatives that empower parental choice in school selection, aligning with conservative calls for educational reform.

The second order seeks to prohibit Federal funds use for curricula addressing 'gender ideology,' sparking concerns over potential limitations on educational discussions about race and equity.

