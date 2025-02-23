CBSE's New Global Curriculum: A Leap Toward International Standards

In a bid to keep pace with global education standards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to roll out a new international curriculum for its foreign schools and those affiliated with CBSE in India, starting the 2026-27 academic session.

The move aligns with the broader National Education Policy reforms intended to provide students with a flexible and competitive learning environment. The proposed curriculum aims to compete with global educational boards like Cambridge International and the International Baccalaureate, offering a less rigid and more inclusive educational framework.

Officials indicate this new initiative will enhance CBSE's educational offerings and provide an additional choice for schools seeking a globally aligned syllabus. The board's attempt to re-enter the international education sector will potentially foster an educational model that harmonizes national priorities with global learning standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)