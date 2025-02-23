Left Menu

CBSE's New Global Curriculum: A Leap Toward International Standards

The CBSE is planning to introduce a global curriculum by the 2026-27 academic session, aimed at offering a globally competitive learning experience aligning with the National Education Policy. This curriculum is expected to be available to international schools, CBSE schools in India, and expand CBSE's educational offerings.

CBSE's New Global Curriculum: A Leap Toward International Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to keep pace with global education standards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to roll out a new international curriculum for its foreign schools and those affiliated with CBSE in India, starting the 2026-27 academic session.

The move aligns with the broader National Education Policy reforms intended to provide students with a flexible and competitive learning environment. The proposed curriculum aims to compete with global educational boards like Cambridge International and the International Baccalaureate, offering a less rigid and more inclusive educational framework.

Officials indicate this new initiative will enhance CBSE's educational offerings and provide an additional choice for schools seeking a globally aligned syllabus. The board's attempt to re-enter the international education sector will potentially foster an educational model that harmonizes national priorities with global learning standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

