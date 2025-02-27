Govt Urged to Invest in ICT, Science Labs to Strengthen New Lower Secondary School Curriculum

Parliament has called on the government to prioritize investment in Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure, science laboratories, and teacher training to enhance student performance under the newly introduced lower secondary school curriculum.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, chaired by Speaker Anita Among, the Shadow Minister for Education and Sports, Hon. Joseph Ssewungu, emphasized the urgent need for ICT infrastructure in schools, citing its critical role in enabling timely submission of credit assessment scores to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

Ssewungu referenced concerns raised by the UNEB Director regarding the shortage of science laboratories, a key component of the skills-based curriculum. “The new curriculum requires well-equipped science laboratories and workshops to facilitate hands-on learning, yet many rural and private schools lack these essential facilities. Additionally, there is a significant shortage of qualified science teachers,” Ssewungu stated.

He also questioned the practicality of certain theoretical subjects, such as History, Christian Religious Education (C.R.E), and Geography, within a curriculum that emphasizes real-life problem-solving skills.

Concerns Over Assessment and Supervision

Ssewungu urged UNEB to enhance supervision of the 20% project-based assessment component, raising concerns over the lack of oversight in students' project work, which could compromise the credibility of results. He further called for the government to prioritize the recruitment and training of teachers, especially in Kiswahili, which is a compulsory subject under the new curriculum.

Hon. Robert Migadde (NRM, Buvuma Islands County) noted that schools in rural areas struggled to compete in the first assessment under the new curriculum in 2024 due to inadequate resources. “Seed schools lack computer laboratories and stable electricity, yet ICT courses are examinable,” Migadde stated.

Speaker Anita Among emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in government-aided schools. “Beyond ICT and laboratories, we must also invest in libraries to support learning under this curriculum,” she said. She tasked the Minister for Finance to provide funding for electricity extension across the country, suggesting an allocation of Shs1 billion per district to finalize stalled Rural Electricity Authority (REA) projects.

Financial Commitments and Curriculum Implementation

The State Minister for Finance, Planning, and Economic Development (General Duties), Hon. Henry Musasizi, assured Parliament that feedback on budget allocations for these educational investments would be provided in the report on the implementation of the National Development Plan IV.

Hon. Emmanuel Ongiertho (FDC, Jonathan County) proposed that project work topics should be based on practical skills training, and suggested that curriculum reforms should have started at the primary level to ease students’ transition.

Hon. Hassan Kirumira (Katikamu County South) called on the Ministry of Education to educate parents about the objectives of the new curriculum, noting that many still focus on traditional grading rather than holistic learner assessment.

Hon. Geofrey Okello (Nwoya East County) highlighted that many teachers lack familiarity with the competence-based teaching model, as trainers were not adequately supported to transfer their knowledge to fellow educators.

Hon. Esther Mbayo (Luuka District Woman Representative) urged the Ministry of Finance to expedite the release of funds for teacher training, pointing out that many educators are still unprepared to effectively implement the new curriculum. “A new term has started, yet many teachers are not well-versed with the new curriculum. Allocating funds for training will empower them to deliver quality education,” Mbayo said.

Student Confidence in Teachers

Hon. Stella Atyang raised concerns over students losing confidence in their teachers, citing inconsistencies between what is taught in classrooms and what is outlined in official textbooks. “Students feel their teachers are not well-prepared. They are instructed to buy textbooks, yet lessons often contradict curriculum guidelines,” Atyang remarked.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, called on the Ministry of Education and Sports to provide regular updates to Parliament on the implementation progress of both the new lower secondary school curriculum and the proposed A-Level curriculum reforms.

In response, the State Minister for Primary Education, Hon. Joyce Moriku, welcomed the recommendations from MPs and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to producing a competitive and well-rounded generation through the reviewed curriculum.