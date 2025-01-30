Left Menu

IIMA's Blended MBA Program: Revolutionizing Management Education

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has started its second batch of the Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (BPGP), catering to working professionals and entrepreneurs. Combining online and on-campus learning, the two-year course provides flexibility while maintaining rigorous educational standards with IIMA's renowned faculty and case-based pedagogy.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:23 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has now opened admissions for the second cohort of its innovative Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (BPGP). This two-year program, formerly known as the Online MBA, targets working professionals and entrepreneurs aiming to accelerate their careers by combining flexible online learning with invaluable on-campus experiences.

Despite primarily online delivery, the BPGP retains the hallmark IIMA case-based approach, ensuring high standards of learning under the guidance of esteemed faculty members. Key to its appeal, the program offers flexibility to balance academic and professional demands, with participants able to complete the course in up to three years.

The first cohort of BPGP saw participants from diverse fields such as IT, healthcare, and finance, highlighting the cross-industry appeal of the program. With an average of 8.2 years of professional experience, the initial batch set a high benchmark for engagement. Applications for the new batch, accepting candidates until March 2025, are invited from those with relevant work experience and academic credentials.

