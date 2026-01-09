Mission YUVA: Empowering Innovation and Entrepreneurship in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government, under the Mission YUVA initiative, is set to propel 137,000 entrepreneurial ventures, hoping to generate 425,000 jobs over five years. The mission has already seen Rs 750 crore disbursed among 13,000 youths, noted Shahzad Alam, Managing Director of Mission YUVA and Director of Employment and Skill Development Department.

At a media interaction following the 'Innovative Awareness Campaign' at BioNest Bioincubation Centre in Kathua, Alam encouraged young people to develop innovative solutions to local issues using government platforms for funding and mentorship. The campaign, a collaboration with IIIM-TBI, sought to fortify the startup ecosystem in the region, consistent with Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh's vision of innovation-led economic growth.

The event, attended by students, farmers, and aspiring entrepreneurs, was inaugurated by Alam, expressing gratitude towards CSIR-IIIM for bolstering the startup environment. The programme illustrated Mission YUVA's focus on nurturing Nano Enterprises, MSMEs, and Neo-Innovative Enterprises, and included inspiring stories from entrepreneurs, underlining the mission's transformation of Jammu and Kashmir into an entrepreneurial hub.