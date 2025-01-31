Telangana's Educational Budget Surge: A Blueprint for Quality Learning

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged a substantial increase in the state's education budget allocation, aiming to boost it to 25% from the current 7% during a recent appearance in Rangareddy district.

Addressing students at the school's 150th anniversary, he underscored the government's dedication to quality education and skill development. Ongoing negotiations with Stanford University for collaboration on the Skill University were also noted.

Reddy highlighted significant differences in performance between students from government and private schools. The state has allocated Rs 21,000 crore for education this year and has taken steps to support teachers and students through promotions and financial provisions.

