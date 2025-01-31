Telangana's Educational Budget Surge: A Blueprint for Quality Learning
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to increase the education budget to 25% from its current 7%. Speaking to students in Rangareddy, he highlighted the state's focus on quality education, collaboration with Stanford, and support for sports through a new university.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged a substantial increase in the state's education budget allocation, aiming to boost it to 25% from the current 7% during a recent appearance in Rangareddy district.
Addressing students at the school's 150th anniversary, he underscored the government's dedication to quality education and skill development. Ongoing negotiations with Stanford University for collaboration on the Skill University were also noted.
Reddy highlighted significant differences in performance between students from government and private schools. The state has allocated Rs 21,000 crore for education this year and has taken steps to support teachers and students through promotions and financial provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Growing Movement to Ban Cellphones in Schools
Tonga Safe and Resilient Schools Project Secures Additional $21M in Funding
Cultivating Emotional Intelligence: The Essential Role of SEL in Schools
Tragic School Stabbing in Slovakia: Two Dead
Kejriwal's Transformative Impact: Schools, Clinics, and Free Electricity Fuel AAP's Campaign