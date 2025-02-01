Left Menu

India's Ambitious Drive: Cultivating Future Innovators

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to establish 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs over the next five years to foster young innovators. Additionally, five national skill centers will be launched along with a digital language book initiative. The initiative aligns with the Atal Innovation Mission's goal of boosting innovation and entrepreneurship nationwide.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled ambitious plans to establish 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs over the next five years, aimed at nurturing scientific curiosity among young students.

The announcement forms part of the 14th consecutive Budget presented by Sitharaman under the Narendra Modi government. The plan also includes the establishment of five national skill centers featuring global expertise.

In addition, the government will launch the Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak scheme to offer digital Indian language books for schools and higher education. The Atal Innovation Mission, set up under Niti Aayog, seeks to create a robust ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship across the country.

