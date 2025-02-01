Government Unveils Ambitious Educational Reforms in 2025-26 Budget

In a bold move to bolster India's educational infrastructure, the government has announced a series of ambitious initiatives as part of the 2025-26 budget. The measures include expanding facilities at new IITs and adding 10,000 medical seat capacities.

As part of the Rs 1.28 lakh crore allocation for education, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget emphasizes AI integration in the curriculum, while also promising enhanced digital access through the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak' scheme.

The budget also focuses on developing young talent; with 10,000 technology fellowships and the establishment of five centers of excellence for skilling. However, funding cuts to some research bodies raise questions about the overall impact.

