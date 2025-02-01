Left Menu

Government Unveils Ambitious Educational Reforms in 2025-26 Budget

The Indian government has announced major educational reforms in the 2025-26 budget. This includes infrastructure expansion at new IITs, 10,000 additional medical seats, and an AI push in education. With over Rs 1.28 lakh crore allocated, these initiatives aim to enhance the educational landscape in India.

In a bold move to bolster India's educational infrastructure, the government has announced a series of ambitious initiatives as part of the 2025-26 budget. The measures include expanding facilities at new IITs and adding 10,000 medical seat capacities.

As part of the Rs 1.28 lakh crore allocation for education, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget emphasizes AI integration in the curriculum, while also promising enhanced digital access through the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak' scheme.

The budget also focuses on developing young talent; with 10,000 technology fellowships and the establishment of five centers of excellence for skilling. However, funding cuts to some research bodies raise questions about the overall impact.

