India's Budget 2025 Boosts Education and Infrastructure

India's Union Budget 2025-26 allocates significant funding to education, focusing on infrastructure expansion at IITs and increasing medical seats. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes investment in human capital, launching initiatives like digital Indian language books and AI Excellence Centres. This move aims to propel socio-economic growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:59 IST
In a major boost for India's education sector, the Union Budget 2025-26 unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman includes significant allocations for infrastructure expansion and innovation at higher educational institutions.

Key highlights of the budget include an increase in seats and facilities at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and medical colleges, along with the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence focused on education.

The budget's emphasis on augmenting India's human capital through strategic investments aims to spur economic growth, address regional disparities, and unleash the potential of India's skilled workforce.

