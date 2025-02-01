India's Budget 2025 Boosts Education and Infrastructure

In a major boost for India's education sector, the Union Budget 2025-26 unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman includes significant allocations for infrastructure expansion and innovation at higher educational institutions.

Key highlights of the budget include an increase in seats and facilities at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and medical colleges, along with the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence focused on education.

The budget's emphasis on augmenting India's human capital through strategic investments aims to spur economic growth, address regional disparities, and unleash the potential of India's skilled workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)