India's Budget 2025 Boosts Education and Infrastructure
India's Union Budget 2025-26 allocates significant funding to education, focusing on infrastructure expansion at IITs and increasing medical seats. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes investment in human capital, launching initiatives like digital Indian language books and AI Excellence Centres. This move aims to propel socio-economic growth and innovation.
- Country:
- India
In a major boost for India's education sector, the Union Budget 2025-26 unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman includes significant allocations for infrastructure expansion and innovation at higher educational institutions.
Key highlights of the budget include an increase in seats and facilities at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and medical colleges, along with the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence focused on education.
The budget's emphasis on augmenting India's human capital through strategic investments aims to spur economic growth, address regional disparities, and unleash the potential of India's skilled workforce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mozambique's Tuna Bond Scandal: Former Finance Minister Sentenced
Former Mozambique Finance Minister Sentenced in $2 Billion Fraud Case
UK Finance Minister Plans Strategy Talks with Banking and Insurance Sectors
Bold Steps for Growth: Finance Minister Nicola Willis Unveils Budget 2025
We see the next five years as unique opportunity to stimulate growth, says finance minister.