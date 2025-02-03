Rajasthan Aims for World Record with Mass Surya Namaskar Event
Students, teachers, and the public in Rajasthan will perform Surya Namaskar aiming to set a new world record. Education Minister Madan Dilawar, who will attend the event at SMS Stadium, has encouraged massive participation. Last year, over 1.33 crore students joined the event, establishing a record.
Rajasthan prepares to host a mass Surya Namaskar event, with the state aspiring to break a world record. Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced this ambitious effort, which sees participation from students, teachers, and the general public.
Scheduled for Monday, the statewide initiative, including the minister's presence at SMS Stadium, aims to attract a large number of participants to surpass past achievements. Dilawar has openly encouraged public involvement to maximize attendance.
Previously, over 1.33 crore students from 78,974 schools participated, setting a remarkable record. This year, the minister is optimistic about Rajasthan establishing a new milestone in collective yoga performance.
