Rajasthan Aims for World Record with Mass Surya Namaskar Event

Rajasthan prepares to host a mass Surya Namaskar event, with the state aspiring to break a world record. Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced this ambitious effort, which sees participation from students, teachers, and the general public.

Scheduled for Monday, the statewide initiative, including the minister's presence at SMS Stadium, aims to attract a large number of participants to surpass past achievements. Dilawar has openly encouraged public involvement to maximize attendance.

Previously, over 1.33 crore students from 78,974 schools participated, setting a remarkable record. This year, the minister is optimistic about Rajasthan establishing a new milestone in collective yoga performance.

