Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short in Thane

A tragedy unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as a Class 10 student from a tribal ashram school was discovered dead by suicide, having hanged himself from a tree near the institution.

Passers-by in the Murbad area discovered the student on Saturday and reported the incident to the police. The reason behind the student's action is still under investigation.

The boy was a resident of Khairepada in Jawhar taluka, Palghar district. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

