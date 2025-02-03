Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short in Thane

A Class 10 student from a tribal ashram school in Maharashtra's Thane district was found dead by suicide. Authorities are investigating the incident, as the reason for the desperate act remains unknown. The student hailed from Khairepada in Palghar district. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:42 IST
A tragedy unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as a Class 10 student from a tribal ashram school was discovered dead by suicide, having hanged himself from a tree near the institution.

Passers-by in the Murbad area discovered the student on Saturday and reported the incident to the police. The reason behind the student's action is still under investigation.

The boy was a resident of Khairepada in Jawhar taluka, Palghar district. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

