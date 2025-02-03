Transforming UPSC Preparation: Tathastu ICS's Cutting-Edge Campus in Greater Noida

Tathastu Institute of Civil Services, commonly referred to as Tathastu ICS, has proudly launched its state-of-the-art residential campus in Greater Noida, exclusively designed for aspirants of the UPSC Civil Services Exam. The institute, spearheaded by Dr. Tanu Jain, merges academic studies with professional UPSC coaching through its pioneering BA + UPSC program.

Aimed at students fresh out of high school, the program allows simultaneous completion of an undergraduate degree alongside dynamic coaching for the Civil Services Examination. The initiative promises to revolutionize the UPSC preparation landscape by providing a well-rounded educational approach enriched with physical and mental wellness activities.

Tathastu ICS leverages advanced technology to offer adaptable coaching through offline, online, and recorded means. With a focus on holistic development, flexibility, and cutting-edge technology, the institute seeks to prepare civil servants of the highest caliber, en route to top government roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)