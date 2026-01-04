Left Menu

Tragedy in Greater Noida: South Korean National Murdered by Partner

A South Korean national, Duck Hee Yuh, was allegedly murdered by his Indian live-in partner in Greater Noida. The woman, Lunjeana Pamai from Manipur, reportedly stabbed him. The police were alerted by a hospital. A case is registered, and further investigations are proceeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:58 IST
Tragedy in Greater Noida: South Korean National Murdered by Partner
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A South Korean national was allegedly murdered by his Indian live-in partner in Greater Noida, police reported on Sunday.

The incident unfolded after authorities responded to a report from GIMS Hospital, where the foreign national was declared dead upon arrival.

The victim, identified as Duck Hee Yuh, lived in ATS Pious Hideaways in Sector 150, Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Police inquiries revealed Lunjeana Pamai, the victim's partner from Manipur, brought him to the hospital. It's suspected she fatally stabbed him.

A murder case is filed, with Pamai arrested at the scene.

The body is undergoing a post-mortem, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

