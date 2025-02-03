Left Menu

Government Proposes Tribhuvan Sahkari University to Strengthen Co-op Workforce

The Indian government introduced the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill in the Lok Sabha, aiming to create a national institution to improve manpower in the co-operative sector. The Bill addresses the current fragmentation in training and education, proposing a comprehensive framework to meet future demands for qualified personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Indian government took a decisive step towards bolstering the workforce in the co-operative sector by introducing the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill in the Lok Sabha. The initiative seeks to establish a national university dedicated to producing qualified professionals for the co-operative industry.

Minister of State of Cooperation Krishan Pal highlighted the shortcomings of the current education and training framework as 'fragmented and grossly inadequate' to meet the sector's present and future demands. This new bill aims to create a standardized structure for education, training, and research, thus ensuring a steady supply of professionally trained individuals.

The proposed university is also set to tackle the longstanding issue of capacity building for current employees and board members in co-operative societies across India. This initiative represents a focused approach to addressing these needs on a nationwide scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

