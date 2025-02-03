Jenni Hermoso Faces Luis Rubiales in Court Over Non-consensual Kiss
Soccer star Jenni Hermoso testified in court against former football federation chief Luis Rubiales, stating the kiss he gave her during the 2023 awards ceremony was not consensual. Hermoso maintained she did not agree to the kiss, contradicting Rubiales' claims as he faces charges of assault and coercion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:28 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Soccer World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso took the stand in Madrid's High Court on Monday, challenging former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales over a kiss she claims was not consensual.
The kiss in question occurred at the 2023 awards ceremony in Australia, prompting charges of assault and coercion against Rubiales.
When asked if the kiss was consensual, Hermoso definitively responded, "Never," as Rubiales looked on, jotting down notes. "I didn't hear or understand anything," Hermoso stated. "The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth."
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Exposing Exploitation: Brick Kiln Owner Allegedly Assaults Workers
Police Crackdown: 57 Arrested in Kerala's Dalit Teen Assault Case
Badlapur sexual assault case: Magistrate inquiry concludes five cops are responsible for the death of accused in custody.
Brazen Daylight Robbery Shakes Mysuru: Businessman Assaulted, Cash Stolen
Caste-Based Assault Sparks Outrage in Tamil Nadu Village