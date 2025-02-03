Malabar Group's 2024 Initiative: Empowering Education for Girls in Telangana

Malabar Group, a prominent Indian enterprise and parent company of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, has announced scholarships for girl students in Telangana, scheduled for the 2024-2025 academic year. The announcement took place at an event held at the Telangana State IAS Officers Institute in Hyderabad, marking a pivotal development in the Group's CSR activities.

This year's Malabar Scholarship Programme has earmarked a budget of Rs. 16 crore, benefiting over 21,000 girls nationwide. Specifically, Rs. 3.14 crore will be allocated to support the education of over 3,900 girls in Telangana. The initiative reflects Malabar's longstanding pledge to champion education as a catalyst for change.

In addition to education, Malabar's CSR efforts extend to hunger alleviation and shelter for vulnerable women. Their Hunger-Free World Project aims to provide daily meals to the underprivileged, while the Grandma Home project offers safe housing for destitute women. Malabar Group remains steadfast in its commitment to uplift marginalized communities and foster sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)