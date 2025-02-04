Delhi High Court Demands Action for Disabled Students' Accommodation

The Delhi High Court has issued a last chance to the Delhi government to present a status report concerning the housing needs faced by several blind students during their educational journey.

Justice Sachin Datta criticized the social welfare department for failing to submit the report despite clear directions. The court has now provided a final four-week period for compliance.

The case involves five students who completed their schooling at the Institution for the Blind in Lajpat Nagar, after which they were forced to leave the hostel. The petition argues that the social welfare department must offer alternative accommodations as the students pursue degrees at Delhi University.

(With inputs from agencies.)