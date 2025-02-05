Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Sweden's Deadliest Attack at Adult Education Center

A shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, resulted in around 10 deaths, marking the country's deadliest attack. The gunman, believed to be among those killed, acted alone, and terrorism is not suspected. Investigations into murder, arson, and weapons offenses are underway.

Updated: 05-02-2025 01:33 IST
Tragedy Unfolds: Sweden's Deadliest Attack at Adult Education Center
Around 10 people were killed in a shooting at an adult education center on Tuesday, marking the deadliest attack in Swedish history, police confirmed. The gunman is believed to be among the deceased, with the motive yet to be determined. The incident took place in Orebro, a city west of Stockholm.

Local police chief, Roberto Eid Forest, stated at a news conference that the shooting was not considered an act of terrorism, although investigations continue to gather more information. The police have launched an investigation into murder, arson, and an aggravated weapons offense following this tragic event.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and King Carl XVI Gustaf expressed their heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. As Sweden grapples with ongoing gun violence, this attack stands as a grim reminder of the challenges the country faces. Despite a high rate of gun ownership related to hunting, school shootings remain rare in Sweden.

