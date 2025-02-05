On Republic Day, January 26, 2025, Giraffe Learning hosted a pivotal educational reform event. The initiative aimed to fortify education's role as a transformative force, coinciding with India's celebration of constitutional values.

The event drew hundreds, with Giraffe Learning leveraging AI to forecast board examination questions. Prominent educationist Thomas Abraham, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, champions this initiative. Known for their remarkable prediction accuracy, Giraffe Learning partners with high-profile colleges, helping students exceed their academic expectations.

Recognized through a Business Excellence Award for superior teaching in Science and Mathematics, Giraffe Learning adheres to principles of justice, equality, and empowerment in education, nurturing students from diverse backgrounds to realize their full potential.

