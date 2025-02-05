Seven MPs Join AMU Court: A Legislative Shift

In a significant development, seven Members of Parliament, among them four from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been designated as members of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) court. This was confirmed through a notification by the university on Wednesday.

These MPs, elected for a term of three years ending on December 23, 2027, will serve in this academic role up to the conclusion of their parliamentary term, whichever comes earlier, as per the university's official announcement.

The announcement includes MPs from different political parties, highlighting bipartisanship. Among the Lok Sabha MPs, Satish Kumar Gautam from Aligarh for BJP, Imran Masood from Saharanpur representing Congress, Ziaur Rahman from Samajwadi Party from Sambhal, Mohammad Hamdullah Sayeed for Congress from Lakshadweep, Bhola Singh for BJP from Bulandshahr, and Anoop Pradhan Valmiki for BJP from Hathras have been selected. Surendra Singh Nagar, a BJP representative in the Rajya Sabha, will also be part of the AMU Court until his term concludes or until December 17, 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)