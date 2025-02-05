Left Menu

Bridging the Arithmetic Divide: Market Savvy vs. Classroom Smarts

A study highlights the divide between intuitive math skills used by Indian kids in markets and the formal methods taught in schools. Market kids show prowess in practical math but underperform academically, while school kids excel in class but struggle with market calculations. Bridging this gap is crucial.

In a revealing study published in Nature, researchers have highlighted the stark divide between practical and academic mathematics skills among Indian children. Kids working in markets showcase impressive mental math capabilities, yet often underperform in classroom settings.

This disparity is evident in tests involving approximately 201 market kids and 200 school students across Kolkata and Delhi. Market kids performed well in practical arithmetic but struggled with formal education math, while school kids fared better in classes yet found market calculations challenging.

The study underscores the need for educational curriculums to bridge this gap, ensuring that children are equipped with both intuitive and formal mathematical skills for their future endeavors.

