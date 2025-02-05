Bridging the Arithmetic Divide: Market Savvy vs. Classroom Smarts

In a revealing study published in Nature, researchers have highlighted the stark divide between practical and academic mathematics skills among Indian children. Kids working in markets showcase impressive mental math capabilities, yet often underperform in classroom settings.

This disparity is evident in tests involving approximately 201 market kids and 200 school students across Kolkata and Delhi. Market kids performed well in practical arithmetic but struggled with formal education math, while school kids fared better in classes yet found market calculations challenging.

The study underscores the need for educational curriculums to bridge this gap, ensuring that children are equipped with both intuitive and formal mathematical skills for their future endeavors.

