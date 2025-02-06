Left Menu

Pilgrim Surge Leads to School Closures in Varanasi

Due to an influx of pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh, Varanasi has shut schools in urban areas for students up to class 8, moving to online classes until February 8. Rural schools remain open, while staff at government and aided schools continue essential tasks and maintenance work.

In response to a growing influx of pilgrims, Varanasi's district administration has mandated the closure of schools in urban areas and has transitioned classes for students up to class 8 to an online format until Saturday, according to officials.

The surge of visitors coincides with the Maha Kumbh festival currently taking place in Prayagraj. Following instructions from the district magistrate, all schools up to class 8, including government, government-aided, CBSE, ICSE, and board-affiliated institutions in the city's urban regions, will remain closed until February 8, stated Basic Education Officer Arvind Kumar Pathak.

Meanwhile, schools in rural areas will continue their operations. Government and aided schools will persist with crucial administrative functions such as DBT processing and Aadhaar seeding. Maintenance activities, including repairs, painting, and 'Operation Kayakalp', will proceed with teachers and staff overseeing these essential duties. Pathak ensured that previously scheduled training programs would adhere to their planned timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

