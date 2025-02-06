Pilgrim Surge Leads to School Closures in Varanasi

In response to a growing influx of pilgrims, Varanasi's district administration has mandated the closure of schools in urban areas and has transitioned classes for students up to class 8 to an online format until Saturday, according to officials.

The surge of visitors coincides with the Maha Kumbh festival currently taking place in Prayagraj. Following instructions from the district magistrate, all schools up to class 8, including government, government-aided, CBSE, ICSE, and board-affiliated institutions in the city's urban regions, will remain closed until February 8, stated Basic Education Officer Arvind Kumar Pathak.

Meanwhile, schools in rural areas will continue their operations. Government and aided schools will persist with crucial administrative functions such as DBT processing and Aadhaar seeding. Maintenance activities, including repairs, painting, and 'Operation Kayakalp', will proceed with teachers and staff overseeing these essential duties. Pathak ensured that previously scheduled training programs would adhere to their planned timelines.

