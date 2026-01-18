Left Menu

Punjab Prioritizes Urban Cleanliness with Vehicle Removal Directive

The Punjab government has issued a directive to remove abandoned and confiscated vehicles from urban areas to improve public safety and infrastructure. Vehicles will be relocated to designated yards outside city limits within 30 days, aligning with existing legal provisions and environmental norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:33 IST
The Punjab government has taken a significant step towards enhancing urban governance by directing the systematic removal and relocation of scrapped, abandoned, unclaimed, and confiscated vehicles from city areas. This initiative aims to improve public safety, sanitation, traffic management, and optimally utilize public infrastructure, according to Local Government Minister Sanjeev Arora.

Vehicles parked in police stations, municipal properties, and city roads for extended periods will be moved to designated vehicle yards outside the city within 30 days. Joint teams from the police, municipal corporations, and district administrations will conduct surveys and ensure the timely execution of orders.

Minister Arora highlighted the risks posed by these vehicles, including fire hazards, mosquito breeding grounds, and environmental pollution. Strict adherence to legal and environmental guidelines will be followed, and citizens are encouraged to cooperate in maintaining city cleanliness.

