Outrage Erupts Over School Assault Incident

A 13-year-old student was sexually assaulted by three teachers at a government school. The incident led to public outrage and subsequent arrest and suspension of the teachers. Political leaders criticized the government for lack of student safety, demanding maximum punishment and accountability from the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old student was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teachers at a government middle school, leading to their arrest under the POCSO Act, police reported.

The incident caused a massive public outcry and protests on February 5, highlighting concerns over safety for girl students in schools.

Political figures criticized the government's failure to ensure safety, demanding stringent actions and apologies from authorities while counseling is provided to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

