Outrage Erupts Over School Assault Incident

A 13-year-old student was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teachers at a government middle school, leading to their arrest under the POCSO Act, police reported.

The incident caused a massive public outcry and protests on February 5, highlighting concerns over safety for girl students in schools.

Political figures criticized the government's failure to ensure safety, demanding stringent actions and apologies from authorities while counseling is provided to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)