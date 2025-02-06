Federalism at Stake: BJD Challenges UGC Regulations

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has voiced strong opposition to the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2025, particularly objecting to provisions concerning the appointment of vice-chancellors and academic staff. In a letter to the UGC chairman, BJD's Coordination & Activities Committee chairman, Debi Prasad Mishra, criticized the regulations as anti-federal, asserting that they centralize power and exclude state involvement in these crucial appointments.

Mishra emphasized that granting absolute authority to state governors, and thereby the central government, to appoint key academic figures diminishes the principles of federalism and cooperative governance. The BJD contends that such a framework undermines the autonomy of higher education institutions and disregards the cooperative nature intended between the Centre and state governments as enshrined in the Constitution's 'basic structure.'

Urging a revision of these proposed regulations, the BJD insists on a transparent and collaborative process that includes state government representation in the appointment search committees. They appeal for a system that honors federalism, academic autonomy, and stakeholder interests, calling upon the UGC to incorporate these concerns before the regulations are finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)