A Tragedy that Shakes Sweden: Inside the Orebro School Shooting
A tragic mass shooting at Campus Risbergska in Orebro, Sweden, left ten people dead and several injured. The gunman, linked to the adult education center, was found dead with weapons. The incident, rare in Sweden, left the nation mourning and brought together the community in grief.
- Country:
- Sweden
In a shocking event that has left Sweden reeling, ten people were killed in a mass shooting at Campus Risbergska in Orebro. The shooter, associated with the educational center, used at least one rifle-like weapon before he was found dead alongside three guns and unused ammunition.
The campus provides varied educational programs and is situated on the outskirts of Orebro. The tragic event unfolded on Tuesday as alarms brought 130 officers to the scene of chaos depicted as an 'inferno' by the police. No terror links have been identified.
Mourners across Sweden expressed disbelief at the violence, a rarity in the nation. In response, flags were lowered at half-staff, and national leaders, including the king and prime minister, expressed their solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's middle class manifesto demands ending GST on essential items and higher education subsidy: Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP releases manifesto for middle class, raises 7 demands from Centre including those related to education, health, tax rebate, pension.
Beed court sends extortion case accused Walmik Karad in 14-day judicial custody following end of police remand.
Educational Woes in PoGB: A Call for Reform
Police facilitating BJP's campaign, hooliganism by party workers to disrupt AAP's poll campaign in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.