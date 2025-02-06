Gucci's Design Chief Departure: A Fashion Shake-up Unfolds

Gucci's design chief, Sabato De Sarno, is parting ways with the Italian label after a short stint of under two years, as announced by owner Kering. De Sarno's exit occurs amidst the brand's push to draw affluent customers and rejuvenate its declining sales figures.

The report of his departure comes mere days before Kering's scheduled announcement of their full-year results. Following the news, Kering's stock initially saw a 3% dip, later rebounding to close with a 3% rise, buoyed by positive outcomes from luxury peer Tapestry.

The fashion industry continues to be in flux, as indicated by De Sarno's exit. Wondering who might fill this prestigious position, potential candidates floating around include Pierpaolo Piccioli and John Galliano. The forthcoming Gucci fall-winter fashion show will be managed by the brand's design office.

(With inputs from agencies.)