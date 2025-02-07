Left Menu

Tragedy in Orebro: Sweden's Dark Day

Salim Iskef, a 29-year-old Syrian refugee, was one of 10 victims in Sweden's worst mass shooting at an adult school in Orebro. The tragedy left the Assyrian community in mourning, and Sweden grappling with its impact. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 03:24 IST
Tragedy in Orebro: Sweden's Dark Day

In a chilling incident that has shaken Sweden, Salim Iskef, a Syrian refugee, became one of ten victims in the country's deadliest mass shooting. The attack took place at the Risbergska adult education centre in Orebro, where the gunman later took his own life.

Among the victims was Iskef, a 29-year-old who narrowly escaped the clutches of war-torn Syria a decade ago. Known for his dreams of a better life, Iskef had plans to marry and had recently bought a house with his fiancé, a plan tragically curtailed by the violent attack.

The aftermath has left the Nordic nation in shock, prompting Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to declare February 4th a somber day in Swedish history. Investigations continue as authorities search for answers, with no clear motive established for this devastating act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025