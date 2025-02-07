Tragedy in Orebro: Sweden's Dark Day

In a chilling incident that has shaken Sweden, Salim Iskef, a Syrian refugee, became one of ten victims in the country's deadliest mass shooting. The attack took place at the Risbergska adult education centre in Orebro, where the gunman later took his own life.

Among the victims was Iskef, a 29-year-old who narrowly escaped the clutches of war-torn Syria a decade ago. Known for his dreams of a better life, Iskef had plans to marry and had recently bought a house with his fiancé, a plan tragically curtailed by the violent attack.

The aftermath has left the Nordic nation in shock, prompting Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to declare February 4th a somber day in Swedish history. Investigations continue as authorities search for answers, with no clear motive established for this devastating act.

(With inputs from agencies.)