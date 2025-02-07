Sweden Tightens Gun Laws Post Deadly Shooting

Sweden's right-wing government announced plans to tighten gun laws following a tragic mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, left ten people dead, including the suspected shooter, 35-year-old Rickard Andersson, who reportedly used several of his own licensed rifles.

The police have completed victim identification, revealing that seven women and four men, aged between 28 and 68, were killed. The government, in collaboration with its far-right parliamentary supporters, aims to strengthen vetting processes for gun license applicants and clamp down on specific semi-automatic firearms.

In particular, the government intends to ban the AR-15, a rifle often linked to mass shootings in the U.S. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer emphasized the preventive goal of such measures, while also suggesting enhanced safety protocols for Swedish schools.

