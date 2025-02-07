Left Menu

Sweden Tightens Gun Laws Post Deadly Shooting

In response to a deadly shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden's right-wing government aims to tighten gun laws. The suspected shooter, a 35-year-old recluse, used his licensed rifles, killing 10 people. The government plans to ban certain semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15.

07-02-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden's right-wing government announced plans to tighten gun laws following a tragic mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, left ten people dead, including the suspected shooter, 35-year-old Rickard Andersson, who reportedly used several of his own licensed rifles.

The police have completed victim identification, revealing that seven women and four men, aged between 28 and 68, were killed. The government, in collaboration with its far-right parliamentary supporters, aims to strengthen vetting processes for gun license applicants and clamp down on specific semi-automatic firearms.

In particular, the government intends to ban the AR-15, a rifle often linked to mass shootings in the U.S. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer emphasized the preventive goal of such measures, while also suggesting enhanced safety protocols for Swedish schools.

