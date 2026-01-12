Left Menu

Ex-Polish Justice Minister Granted Asylum Amid Political Turmoil

Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland's former justice minister, secured asylum in Hungary amid allegations of power abuse in Poland. Ziobro, a key figure in the Law and Justice party, moved to Hungary as Polish prosecutors sought to lift his immunity to press charges. He disputes the charges, citing political persecution.

Updated: 12-01-2026 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Poland

During his tenure with the nationalist Law and Justice party, Ziobro played a significant role in shaping Poland's judiciary, criticized for its political influence. His tenure faced opposition from the current administration under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, but institutional change struggles persist due to presidential resistance.

Amid allegations of misusing funds and illegal surveillance, Hungary, under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has provided refuge for politicians facing scrutiny in Poland. Ziobro's decision to remain in Hungary underscores ongoing political tensions between the two European nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

