Ex-Polish Justice Minister Granted Asylum Amid Political Turmoil

Zbigniew Ziobro, a former Polish justice minister accused of abusing his powers, has been granted asylum in Hungary. As allegations mount in his home country, Ziobro continues to refute claims, asserting political persecution as the reason for his stay abroad.

During his tenure with the nationalist Law and Justice party, Ziobro played a significant role in shaping Poland's judiciary, criticized for its political influence. His tenure faced opposition from the current administration under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, but institutional change struggles persist due to presidential resistance.

Amid allegations of misusing funds and illegal surveillance, Hungary, under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has provided refuge for politicians facing scrutiny in Poland. Ziobro's decision to remain in Hungary underscores ongoing political tensions between the two European nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)