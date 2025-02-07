ISLRTC and NBT Partner to Enhance Reading Accessibility for Deaf Children at World Book Fair 2025

In a significant move towards promoting inclusive education, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, and the National Book Trust (NBT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the World Book Fair 2025 at the NBT Pavilion.

The MoU aims to convert 500 NBT storybooks, general reading materials, and other engaging books into accessible formats through Indian Sign Language (ISL), ensuring Deaf children have access to quality literature in their preferred mode of communication. This initiative marks a substantial step towards making educational and recreational reading materials more inclusive and engaging for the Deaf community across India.

The agreement was formally signed by Shri Kumar Raju, Director of ISLRTC, and Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director of NBT, in the presence of Shri Rajeev Sharma, Joint Secretary, DEPwD, and Professor Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairperson of NBT.

Addressing the audience, Shri Rajeev Sharma highlighted the MoU's importance in fostering accessibility and inclusivity within the educational sector. He stated, "This collaboration signifies a new chapter in accessible education, ensuring that Deaf children are not left behind in the joy and benefits of reading."

Professor Milind Sudhakar Marathe echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the broader impact of this joint venture. "Through this partnership, we are taking a concrete step towards inclusive education. It’s a vital contribution to the educational empowerment of Deaf children," he said.

Directors Shri Kumar Raju and Shri Yuvraj Malik also expressed their enthusiasm and commitment to the initiative. Shri Raju remarked, "This collaboration is a milestone in our ongoing efforts to make education more accessible to the Deaf community. We are proud to be part of this transformative journey." Shri Malik added, "Our mission at NBT has always been to make reading a universal experience. Through this MoU, we are ensuring that our literature reaches every child, regardless of their hearing abilities."

The signing and exchange of the MoU were celebrated as a pivotal moment in promoting accessible and inclusive education. The event saw participation from various officials and representatives from ISLRTC and NBT, showcasing their collective dedication to this transformative initiative.

This partnership not only bridges the gap in accessible educational resources but also underscores the commitment of both organizations to fostering an inclusive learning environment for all children in India.