Tragic School Incident Raises Concern

A Class IX student tragically ended their life by jumping from the fifth floor of a school in Navi Mumbai's Seawoods. The incident left the community in shock, occurring around 7 am as classes were set to begin.

The student reportedly leapt into a nearby creek, a distressing act caught on the school's CCTV. Authorities have registered the case as an accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal confirmed a comprehensive investigation is ongoing, exploring all potential angles. Meanwhile, the student's parents remain in shock, offering no comments to the police so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)