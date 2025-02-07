Left Menu

Tragic School Incident Raises Concern

A Class IX student in Navi Mumbai allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the school's fifth floor. The tragic incident occurred at an English medium school and was captured on CCTV. Authorities are investigating all angles, while the child's shocked parents have yet to provide a statement.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Class IX student tragically ended their life by jumping from the fifth floor of a school in Navi Mumbai's Seawoods. The incident left the community in shock, occurring around 7 am as classes were set to begin.

The student reportedly leapt into a nearby creek, a distressing act caught on the school's CCTV. Authorities have registered the case as an accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal confirmed a comprehensive investigation is ongoing, exploring all potential angles. Meanwhile, the student's parents remain in shock, offering no comments to the police so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

