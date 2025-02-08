Left Menu

Indian embassy organises curtain raiser for Startup Mahakumbh in Nepal

The Indian embassy here on Friday organised the 2nd India-Nepal Startup Connect, the curtain raiser for Startup Mahakumbh SMK 2025, a three-day event being held in New Delhi in April.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-02-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 00:22 IST
Indian embassy organises curtain raiser for Startup Mahakumbh in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian embassy here on Friday organised the 2nd India-Nepal Startup Connect, the curtain raiser for Startup Mahakumbh (SMK) 2025, a three-day event being held in New Delhi in April. Nepal's Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung was the chief guest at the programme. The event started with a round-table consisting of representatives from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Startup India, the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Confederation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Kathmandu University among others.

Gurung spoke about the advances Nepal was making in embracing the latest IT technologies that created opportunities for startups. The minister elaborated on the unique and strong ties existing between Nepalese and Indian nationals in each other's country. He also encouraged Nepalese companies to participate in SMK 2025.

India's ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava highlighted how the startup culture has become mainstream among India's youth. "The growth of digital public infrastructure had catalysed this digital shift," he said.

A recent example was the interoperability between Nepal's FonePay and India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) which saw more than four lakh merchant transactions last year since its launch in March 2024, he said.

SMK will feature over 3,000 exhibitors, 10,000 startups 1,000 investors with an anticipated 50,000 plus visitors from across India and beyond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025