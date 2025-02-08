From Classroom to Chief Minister: Yogi Adityanath Inspires Students in Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revisits his first school in Uttarakhand, urging students to harness the improved educational infrastructure for a better future. He emphasizes the shared role of society and governments in nation-building and highlights his journey from humble beginnings to leadership.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a nostalgic visit to his childhood school in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, urging students to capitalize on the enhanced educational amenities to pave their futures. The minister praised the newly developed infrastructure which includes modern science laboratories and digital learning facilities like smart classes.
Addressing the assembled students and faculty, Yogi Adityanath stressed the significance of collective efforts by society and government in the task of nation-building. Encouraging parents to engage actively, he recognized the pivotal role they play in students' educational progress.
Adityanath's visit, his first as Chief Minister, coincided with personal celebrations in his ancestral village. Sharing insights on his rise to leadership, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged students to draw inspiration from Adityanath's life and remarkable achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
$3 Million Targeted Maths Programme to Boost Skills for Struggling Students
Green Light for Khurda Road-Balangir Railway: A Milestone in Odisha's Infrastructure Development
Manohar Lal Khattar Inaugurates Key Projects in Karimnagar Smart City to Boost Education, Infrastructure, and Waste Management
Innovative Medical Lab Set to Bolster Coimbatore's Health Infrastructure
Uttar Pradesh is at forefront in building world-class institutional infrastructure-Vice President