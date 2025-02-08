From Classroom to Chief Minister: Yogi Adityanath Inspires Students in Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a nostalgic visit to his childhood school in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, urging students to capitalize on the enhanced educational amenities to pave their futures. The minister praised the newly developed infrastructure which includes modern science laboratories and digital learning facilities like smart classes.

Addressing the assembled students and faculty, Yogi Adityanath stressed the significance of collective efforts by society and government in the task of nation-building. Encouraging parents to engage actively, he recognized the pivotal role they play in students' educational progress.

Adityanath's visit, his first as Chief Minister, coincided with personal celebrations in his ancestral village. Sharing insights on his rise to leadership, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged students to draw inspiration from Adityanath's life and remarkable achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)