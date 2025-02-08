Paramveer Chakra Hero Yogendra Yadav Joins Good Day Defence School: A New Era in Military Education

In a groundbreaking development aimed at revolutionizing military education in India, Good Day Defence School in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, has appointed Paramveer Chakra Awardee, Hon'ble Yogendra Yadav Ji, as Mentor and Director of their Outreach Program. This appointment brings a war hero's real-life experiences into the classroom, offering an inspiring educational narrative.

Renowned for his valor during the 1999 Kargil War, Yogendra Yadav Ji's life story is woven into the new curriculum. As the youngest recipient of the Paramveer Chakra, he is set to deliver more than lectures. His focus will be on character development, national pride, and leadership skills, transforming classroom learning with interactive sessions and defense-centric workshops.

Yadav Ji's mentorship underpins the school's mission to produce disciplined, resilient future leaders. His presence augments the school's reputation, providing students valuable insights beyond textbooks and preparing them for diverse career paths, including defense and civil services. With his influence, Good Day Defence School is poised to become a leader in values-driven education in India.

