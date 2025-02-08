Kerala's AI Push in Education: From Training Teachers to Developing State-Owned Engines

The Kerala government is embarking on a revolutionary endeavor to develop a state-owned AI engine tailored for schools. This announcement, made by the State General Education Minister V Sivankutty, follows a pioneering initiative of training teachers in AI at state-run schools, marking a significant leap in India's educational sector.

During the State Camp of Little KITEs at the ICFOSS campus, Sivankutty detailed that Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will spearhead this AI project within the academic framework. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to integrate AI into classrooms, augmented by the distribution of 29,000 Robotic Kits by KITE, further enhancing students' engagement with technology.

The minister also emphasized the importance of CSR contributions from companies like IOCL and CSL, which play a vital role in making technological education accessible. Furthermore, the updated ICT curriculum aims to address critical issues like digital device overuse and the spread of fake news. The event also featured discussions with AI experts to further this educational mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)