Unleashing Youth Potential: BIMSTEC Summit Paves Way for Skilled Future

The employability rate for Indian graduates has soared from 33.95% in 2013 to an impressive 54.81% in 2024, according to Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Speaking at the BIMSTEC Youth Summit in Gandhinagar, Mandaviya credited the rise to skill-building initiatives driven by the government.

Addressing the summit, which aims to foster youth collaboration and development among BIMSTEC countries, Mandaviya highlighted how India is poised to play a pivotal role in regional growth by offering expertise and resources, particularly in AI, robotics, and digital technologies.

Mandaviya emphasized the potential of the BIMSTEC region, comprising seven countries with a collective 1.8 billion population, to achieve shared prosperity through youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and sports development. The Indian government aims to capitalize on these aspects as it eyes significant economic growth targets by 2047.

