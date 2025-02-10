Cricket Star Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Hi Kalpaa Schools as Brand Ambassador
Indian cricket icon Yuzvendra Chahal becomes a shareholder and brand ambassador for Hi Kalpaa Group of Schools, enhancing the institution's focus on blending sports and academics. Chahal aims to inspire students with values like dedication and sportsmanship, fostering leadership and character-building through sports-integrated learning.
In a significant development, Hi Kalpaa Group of Schools has announced the addition of Indian cricket star Yuzvendra Chahal as a shareholder and brand ambassador.
This strategic partnership underscores Hi Kalpaa's dedication to melding educational excellence with athletic prowess.
Chahal's role is expected to inspire students by instilling sportsmanship and dedication, aligning with the school's vision of fostering holistic development through sports-integrated learning.
