Left Menu

Cricket Star Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Hi Kalpaa Schools as Brand Ambassador

Indian cricket icon Yuzvendra Chahal becomes a shareholder and brand ambassador for Hi Kalpaa Group of Schools, enhancing the institution's focus on blending sports and academics. Chahal aims to inspire students with values like dedication and sportsmanship, fostering leadership and character-building through sports-integrated learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:39 IST
Cricket Star Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Hi Kalpaa Schools as Brand Ambassador
Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, Hi Kalpaa Group of Schools has announced the addition of Indian cricket star Yuzvendra Chahal as a shareholder and brand ambassador.

This strategic partnership underscores Hi Kalpaa's dedication to melding educational excellence with athletic prowess.

Chahal's role is expected to inspire students by instilling sportsmanship and dedication, aligning with the school's vision of fostering holistic development through sports-integrated learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025