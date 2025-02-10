China's Marriage Crisis: A Decline with Major Implications
Marriage rates in China experienced a significant downturn, dropping by 20% last year. Despite efforts to encourage unions and births, economic uncertainty and high child-rearing costs deter young couples. The government is actively promoting marriage to combat the aging population, yet birth and marriage rates continue to decline.
Marriage rates in China experienced a significant drop last year, with numbers plunging by a fifth, marking the largest decline on record.
Despite concerted efforts from Chinese authorities to encourage marriages and childbearing, young couples remain hesitant due to economic uncertainties and high costs associated with raising children.
The government's challenge is exacerbated by an aging population, pushing them to introduce 'love education' in colleges and direct local governments to promote marriage and childbirth.
